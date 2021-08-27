Princeton plants its flag on Taylor Ridge Rockridge 48-7

Princeton took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Taylor Ridge Rockridge 48-7 at Princeton High on August 27 in Illinois football action.
Princeton's dominance showed as it carried a 41-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Tigers' offense took charge to a 28-0 lead over the Rockets at the intermission.
Princeton opened with a 14-0 advantage over Taylor Ridge Rockridge through the first quarter.
