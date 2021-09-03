 Skip to main content
Princeton bounces Orion in up-and-down tilt 45-7
Princeton bounces Orion in up-and-down tilt 45-7

Princeton stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 45-7 win over Orion during this Illinois football game.

Princeton and Orion were engaged in a colossal affair at 42-0 as the fourth quarter started.

The Tigers' offense pulled ahead to a 35-0 lead over the Chargers at halftime.

The Tigers drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over the Chargers after the first quarter.

