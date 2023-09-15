A suffocating defense helped Princeton handle Orion 42-0 on Sept. 15 in Illinois football action.

Princeton opened with a 7-0 advantage over Orion through the first quarter.

The Tigers' offense darted in front for a 14-0 lead over the Chargers at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 28-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Orion faced off against Mendota.

