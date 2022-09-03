Pretty portrait: Grayslake Central paints a victorious picture in win over Geneseo 24-14

Grayslake Central turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 24-14 win over Geneseo in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 2.

Grayslake Central jumped in front of Geneseo 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The third quarter gave Grayslake Central a 24-14 lead over Geneseo.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

