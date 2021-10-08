 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Powerhouse performance: Sterling roars to big win over Rock Island 56-35
0 Comments

Powerhouse performance: Sterling roars to big win over Rock Island 56-35

  • 0

Sterling painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Rock Island's defense for a 56-35 win for an Illinois high school football victory on October 8.

Recently on September 24 , Sterling squared up on Geneseo in a football game . For more, click here.

Sterling jumped in front of Rock Island 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Golden Warriors registered a 41-21 advantage at intermission over the Rocks.

Sterling took control in the third quarter with a 48-28 advantage over Rock Island.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News