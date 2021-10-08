Powerhouse performance: Sterling roars to big win over Rock Island 56-35

Sterling painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Rock Island's defense for a 56-35 win for an Illinois high school football victory on October 8.
Recently on September 24 , Sterling squared up on Geneseo in a football game . For more, click here.
Sterling jumped in front of Rock Island 14-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Golden Warriors registered a 41-21 advantage at intermission over the Rocks.
Sterling took control in the third quarter with a 48-28 advantage over Rock Island.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.