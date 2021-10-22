 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Port Byron Riverdale rains down on Sherrard 28-14
0 Comments

Port Byron Riverdale rains down on Sherrard 28-14

  • 0

Stretched out and finally snapped, Port Byron Riverdale put just enough pressure on Sherrard to earn a 28-14 victory in Illinois high school football on October 22.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

Recently on October 8 , Sherrard squared up on Taylor Ridge Rockridge in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Taking down Tom Brady no easy task for banged-up Bears

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News