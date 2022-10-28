Point of emphasis: West Des Moines Dowling Catholic posts stop sign on Davenport West's offense 35-0

No worries, West Des Moines Dowling Catholic's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 35-0 shutout of Davenport West in Iowa high school football action on October 28.

West Des Moines Dowling Catholic opened with a 7-0 advantage over Davenport West through the first quarter.

The Maroons opened a giant 28-0 gap over the Falcons at halftime.

West Des Moines Dowling Catholic roared to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

