Point of emphasis: Iowa City posts stop sign on Davenport Central's offense 79-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Iowa City bottled Davenport Central 79-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 21.
The last time Iowa City and Davenport Central played in a 63-7 game on October 21, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on October 7, Iowa City faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport Central took on Davenport North on October 7 at Davenport Central High School. For more, click here.
