Point of emphasis; Geneseo allows no points in stopping Chicago Comer College Prep 49-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Geneseo stuffed Chicago Comer College Prep 49-0 to the tune of a shutout during this Illinois football game.
The Maple Leafs remained on top of the Catamounts through a scoreless third quarter.
The Maple Leafs' offense thundered to a 42-0 lead over the Catamounts at the intermission.
The Maple Leafs breathed fire in front of the Catamounts 35-0 to begin the second quarter.
Lede AI Sports Desk
