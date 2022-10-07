 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Point of emphasis: Erie E/P posts stop sign on Manlius Bureau Valley's offense 33-0

  • 0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Erie E/P's 33-0 blanking of Manlius Bureau Valley on October 7 in Illinois football action.

Last season, Erie E/P and Manlius Bureau Valley squared off with October 8, 2021 at Manlius Bureau Valley High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 23, Erie E/P squared off with Orion in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

College football at 49? North Dakota lineman has right stuff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News