Point of emphasis; Aledo Mercer County allows no points in stopping Toulon Stark County 54-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Aledo Mercer County's 54-0 beating of Toulon Stark County for an Illinois high school football victory on October 15.
Aledo Mercer County drew first blood by forging a 32-0 margin over Toulon Stark County after the first quarter.
The Golden Eagles' offense struck to a 54-0 lead over the Rebels at halftime.
Neither squad scored in the third and final quarters.
