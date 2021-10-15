 Skip to main content
Point of emphasis; Aledo Mercer County allows no points in stopping Toulon Stark County 54-0
Point of emphasis; Aledo Mercer County allows no points in stopping Toulon Stark County 54-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Aledo Mercer County's 54-0 beating of Toulon Stark County for an Illinois high school football victory on October 15.

Recently on October 1 , Aledo Mercer County squared up on Princeville in a football game . For more, click here.

Aledo Mercer County drew first blood by forging a 32-0 margin over Toulon Stark County after the first quarter.

The Golden Eagles' offense struck to a 54-0 lead over the Rebels at halftime.

Neither squad scored in the third and final quarters.

