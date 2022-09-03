Peru St. Bede unloads on Erie E/P 41-20

Peru St. Bede left no doubt on Friday, controlling Erie E/P from start to finish for a 41-20 victory during this Illinois football game.
Peru St. Bede drew first blood by forging a 15-8 margin over Erie E/P after the first quarter.
The Bruins registered a 21-14 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.
Peru St. Bede charged to a 41-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
The last time Peru St Bede and Erie E/P played in a 15-13 game on September 3, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
