Peru St. Bede posts win at Port Byron Riverdale's expense 34-21

Peru St. Bede charged Port Byron Riverdale and collected a 34-21 victory in Illinois high school football action on September 25.
Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.
Recently on September 10 , Port Byron Riverdale squared up on Taylor Ridge Rockridge in a football game . Click here for a recap
