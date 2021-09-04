Pawnee rains all over Galva 54-8

Pawnee earned a convincing 54-8 win over Galva in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 4.
Pawnee's supremacy showed as it carried a 34-8 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Indians' offense jumped to an 18-8 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.
Pawnee jumped in front of Galva 2-0 to begin the second quarter.
Lede AI Sports Desk
