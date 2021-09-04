 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pawnee rains all over Galva 54-8
0 Comments

Pawnee rains all over Galva 54-8

  • 0

Pawnee earned a convincing 54-8 win over Galva in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 4.

Pawnee's supremacy showed as it carried a 34-8 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Indians' offense jumped to an 18-8 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Pawnee jumped in front of Galva 2-0 to begin the second quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News