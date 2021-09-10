 Skip to main content
Over and out: Taylor Ridge Rockridge punches through Port Byron Riverdale 55-12
Over and out: Taylor Ridge Rockridge punches through Port Byron Riverdale 55-12

Impressive was a ready adjective for Taylor Ridge Rockridge's 55-12 throttling of Port Byron Riverdale on September 10 in Illinois football.

In recent action on August 27, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Princeton and Port Byron Riverdale took on Manlius Bureau Valley on August 28 at Manlius Bureau Valley High School. Click here for a recap

Vice-grip defense completely blanked both offenses in the final quarter.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge's command showed as it carried a 55-12 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Rockets' offense struck to a 41-6 lead over the Rams at halftime.

The first quarter gave Taylor Ridge Rockridge a 13-0 lead over Port Byron Riverdale.

