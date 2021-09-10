Over and out: Taylor Ridge Rockridge punches through Port Byron Riverdale 55-12

Impressive was a ready adjective for Taylor Ridge Rockridge's 55-12 throttling of Port Byron Riverdale on September 10 in Illinois football.
In recent action on August 27, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Princeton and Port Byron Riverdale took on Manlius Bureau Valley on August 28 at Manlius Bureau Valley High School. Click here for a recap
Vice-grip defense completely blanked both offenses in the final quarter.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge's command showed as it carried a 55-12 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Rockets' offense struck to a 41-6 lead over the Rams at halftime.
The first quarter gave Taylor Ridge Rockridge a 13-0 lead over Port Byron Riverdale.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.