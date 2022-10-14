 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Over and out: Orion punches through Sherrard 53-7

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Orion did exactly that with a 53-7 win against Sherrard for an Illinois high school football victory on October 14.

In recent action on September 30, Orion faced off against Monmouth-Roseville and Sherrard took on Mendota on September 30 at Sherrard High School. For a full recap, click here.

