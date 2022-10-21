Over and out: Davenport West punches through Muscatine 35-13

Davenport West raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 35-13 win over Muscatine for an Iowa high school football victory on October 21.
Davenport West jumped in front of Muscatine 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Falcons registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Muskies.
Davenport West jumped to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Muskies enjoyed a 13-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.
