Over and out: Davenport West punches through Muscatine 35-13

Davenport West raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 35-13 win over Muscatine for an Iowa high school football victory on October 21.

Davenport West jumped in front of Muscatine 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Muskies.

Davenport West jumped to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Muskies enjoyed a 13-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

