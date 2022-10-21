Ottawa Marquette engulfs Sherrard in point barrage 40-7

It was a tough night for Sherrard which was overmatched by Ottawa Marquette in this 40-7 verdict.
Ottawa Marquette darted in front of Sherrard 12-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Crusaders fought to a 32-0 halftime margin at the Tigers' expense.
Ottawa Marquette struck to a 40-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Tigers fought through an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Crusaders would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
