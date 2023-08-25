Orion posted a narrow 20-14 win over Spring Valley Hall on Aug. 25 in Illinois football.

Orion jumped in front of Spring Valley Hall 20-14 to begin the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second, third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Orion and Spring Valley Hall squared off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Spring Valley Hall High School.

