 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orion pushes the mute button on Morrison 30-0
0 Comments

Orion pushes the mute button on Morrison 30-0

  • 0

Orion corralled Morrison's offense and never let go to fuel a 30-0 victory on October 8 in Illinois football action.

Recently on September 25 , Orion squared up on Erie E/P in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave the Chargers a 30-0 lead over the Mustangs.

Suffocating defense didn't allow points on either side in the second and fourth quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News