Orion pushes the mute button on Morrison 30-0

Orion corralled Morrison's offense and never let go to fuel a 30-0 victory on October 8 in Illinois football action.
Recently on September 25 , Orion squared up on Erie E/P in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave the Chargers a 30-0 lead over the Mustangs.
Suffocating defense didn't allow points on either side in the second and fourth quarters.
Lede AI Sports Desk
