Orion proves to be too much for Erie E/P 27-7

Orion handed Erie E/P a tough 27-7 loss at Erie / Prophetstown on September 23 in Illinois football action.
The Chargers registered a 14-7 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.
Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Orion and Erie E/P were both scoreless.
The Chargers' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 13-0 points differential.
