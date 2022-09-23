 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Orion proves to be too much for Erie E/P 27-7

  • 0

Orion handed Erie E/P a tough 27-7 loss at Erie / Prophetstown on September 23 in Illinois football action.

The Chargers registered a 14-7 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Orion and Erie E/P were both scoreless.

The Chargers' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 13-0 points differential.

Last season, Erie E/P and Orion squared off with September 25, 2021 at Orion High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 10, Erie E/P faced off against Sherrard and Orion took on Sterling Newman Central Catholic on September 9 at Orion High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Geneseo outlasts Galesburg 21-7

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Geneseo still prevailed 21-7 against Galesburg on September 16 in Illinois football.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Mount Zion head football coach Patrick Etherton

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News