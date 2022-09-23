Orion proves to be too much for Erie E/P 27-7

Orion handed Erie E/P a tough 27-7 loss at Erie / Prophetstown on September 23 in Illinois football action.

The Chargers registered a 14-7 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Orion and Erie E/P were both scoreless.

The Chargers' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 13-0 points differential.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.