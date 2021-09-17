 Skip to main content
Orion deals goose eggs to Port Byron Riverdale in verdict 41-0
Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Orion stuffed Port Byron Riverdale 41-0 to the tune of a shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 17.

The first quarter gave the Chargers a 7-0 lead over the Rams.

The Chargers' offense stormed to a 21-0 lead over the Rams at the intermission.

The Chargers stomped on over the Rams 34-0 heading to the fourth quarter.

In recent action on September 3, Port Byron Riverdale faced off against Mendota and Orion took on Princeton on September 3 at Orion High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

