Orion deals goose eggs to Port Byron Riverdale in verdict 41-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Orion stuffed Port Byron Riverdale 41-0 to the tune of a shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 17.
The first quarter gave the Chargers a 7-0 lead over the Rams.
The Chargers' offense stormed to a 21-0 lead over the Rams at the intermission.
The Chargers stomped on over the Rams 34-0 heading to the fourth quarter.
In recent action on September 3, Port Byron Riverdale faced off against Mendota and Orion took on Princeton on September 3 at Orion High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
