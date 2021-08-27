 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orion collects victory over Spring Valley Hall 26-15
0 Comments

Orion collects victory over Spring Valley Hall 26-15

  • 0

Orion charged Spring Valley Hall and collected a 26-15 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

Orion fought to a 13-7 halftime margin at Spring Valley Hall's expense.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A Bear's salute to the military

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News