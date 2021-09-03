Oneida-Williamsfield Rowva-Williamsfield rides the rough off Woodhull Al/Cam 34-22

Oneida-Williamsfield Rowva-Williamsfield dumped Woodhull Al/Cam 34-22 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 3.
Oneida-Williamsfield Rowva-Williamsfield's force showed as it carried a 28-6 lead into the fourth quarter.
Oneida-Williamsfield Rowva-Williamsfield's offense jumped to a 20-6 lead over Woodhull Al/Cam at halftime.
The Cougars drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over the Aces after the first quarter.
Lede AI Sports Desk
