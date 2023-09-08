Oneida ROWVA-Williamsfield pushed past Monmouth United for a 38-18 win on Sept. 8 in Illinois football action.
Oneida ROWVA-Williamsfield jumped in front of Monmouth United 17-12 to begin the second quarter.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.
The Cougars held on with a 21-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on Aug. 25, Monmouth United faced off against Aledo Mercer County.
