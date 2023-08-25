Sterling Newman eventually took victory away from Taylor Ridge Rockridge 12-7 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High on Aug. 25 in Illinois football action.

Sterling Newman moved in front of Taylor Ridge Rockridge 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rockets came from behind to grab the advantage 7-6 at halftime over the Comets.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Comets, as they climbed out of a hole with a 12-7 scoring margin.

Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Sterling Newman squared off on Oct. 29, 2022 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School.

