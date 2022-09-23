North Liberty Liberty handles stress test to best Eldridge North Scott 20-16

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but North Liberty didn't mind, dispatching Eldridge North Scott 20-16 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 23.

The start wasn't the problem for Eldridge North Scott, as it began with a 6-0 edge over North Liberty through the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, the Lancers would've earned the judge's decision at halftime, with a 9-0 lead on the Lightning.

Eldridge North Scott moved ahead by earning a 9-6 advantage over North Liberty at the end of the third quarter.

The Lancers had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Lightning won the session and the game with a 14-7 performance.

