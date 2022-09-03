No scoring allowed: Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy pushes past Bettendorf 34-0

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's defense was a brick wall that stopped Bettendorf cold, resulting in a 34-0 victory for an Iowa high school football victory on September 2.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Bettendorf after the first quarter.

The Cougars opened a meager 10-0 gap over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy stormed to a 20-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Cougars, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-0 fourth quarter, too.

