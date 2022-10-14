No quarter given: Monticello puts down Goose Lake Northeast 58-28

Monticello's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Goose Lake Northeast 58-28 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Monticello jumped in front of Goose Lake Northeast 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Panthers fought to a 45-22 halftime margin at the Rebels' expense.
Monticello thundered to a 52-28 lead heading into the final quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Panthers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 6-0 final quarter, too.
Last season, Monticello and Goose Lake Northeast squared off with October 15, 2021 at Goose Lake Northeast High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
In recent action on September 30, Monticello faced off against Camanche and Goose Lake Northeast took on West Liberty on September 30 at Goose Lake Northeast High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.