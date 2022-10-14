No quarter given: Monticello puts down Goose Lake Northeast 58-28

Monticello's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Goose Lake Northeast 58-28 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Monticello jumped in front of Goose Lake Northeast 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers fought to a 45-22 halftime margin at the Rebels' expense.

Monticello thundered to a 52-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Panthers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 6-0 final quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.