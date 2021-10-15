No quarter given: Marion Linn-Mar puts down Davenport Central 62-13

Marion Linn-Mar dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 62-13 victory over Davenport Central in Iowa high school football action on October 15.
The Lions jumped in front of the Blue Devils 8-6 to begin the second quarter.
Marion Linn-Mar fought to a 35-6 halftime margin at Davenport Central's expense.
The Lions enjoyed an enormous margin over the Blue Devils with a 55-13 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
Recently on October 1 , Davenport Central squared up on Iowa City West in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
