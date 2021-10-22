 Skip to main content
No pain, no gain; Tipton overcomes Stanwood North Cedar 21-6
No pain, no gain; Tipton overcomes Stanwood North Cedar 21-6

Saddled up and ready to go, Tipton spurred past Stanwood North Cedar 21-6 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 22.

Recently on October 8 , Tipton squared up on West Liberty in a football game .

The Tigers' offense darted to a 7-6 lead over the Knights at the intermission.

Neither offense could get untracked in fruitless first and third quarters.

