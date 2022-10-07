No pain, no gain: Taylor Ridge Rockridge overcomes Sherrard 35-21

Taylor Ridge Rockridge charged Sherrard and collected a 35-21 victory at Sherrard High on October 7 in Illinois football action.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Tigers took a 21-7 lead over the Rockets heading to the halftime locker room.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 28-21 lead over Sherrard.

The Rockets held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.