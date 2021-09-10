 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No pain, no gain; Durand/Pecatonica Co-Op overcomes Fulton 38-24
0 Comments

No pain, no gain; Durand/Pecatonica Co-Op overcomes Fulton 38-24

  • 0

Durand/Pecatonica Co-Op charged Fulton and collected a 38-24 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Recently on August 27 , Fulton squared up on Galena in a football game . Click here for a recap

The Rivermen moved ahead of the Steamers 24-17 as the fourth quarter started.

Durand/Pecatonica Co-Op's offense jumped to a 16-10 lead over Fulton at halftime.

Durand/Pecatonica Co-Op opened with an 8-7 advantage over Fulton through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News