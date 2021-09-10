No pain, no gain; Durand/Pecatonica Co-Op overcomes Fulton 38-24

Durand/Pecatonica Co-Op charged Fulton and collected a 38-24 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The Rivermen moved ahead of the Steamers 24-17 as the fourth quarter started.
Durand/Pecatonica Co-Op's offense jumped to a 16-10 lead over Fulton at halftime.
Durand/Pecatonica Co-Op opened with an 8-7 advantage over Fulton through the first quarter.
Lede AI Sports Desk
