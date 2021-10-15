No pain, no gain; Bettendorf Pleasant Valley overcomes Dubuque Senior 28-14

Playing with a winning hand, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley trumped Dubuque Senior 28-14 for an Iowa high school football victory on October 15.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley opened with a 7-3 advantage over Dubuque Senior through the first quarter.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's offense moved to a 7-6 lead over Dubuque Senior at the intermission.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Dubuque Senior locked in a 14-14 stalemate.
In recent action on October 1, Dubuque Senior faced off against Davenport West and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Bettendorf on October 1 at Bettendorf High School. Click here for a recap
