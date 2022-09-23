 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No mercy: Cedar Falls shuts down Muscatine in defensive masterpiece 35-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Cedar Falls bottled Muscatine 35-0 on September 23 in Iowa football action.

Cedar Falls opened with a 14-0 advantage over Muscatine through the first quarter.

The Tigers opened a towering 28-0 gap over the Muskies at the intermission.

Cedar Falls charged to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cedar Falls and Muscatine faced off on September 24, 2021 at Muscatine High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 9 , Muscatine squared off with Bettendorf in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

