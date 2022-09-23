No mercy: Cedar Falls shuts down Muscatine in defensive masterpiece 35-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Cedar Falls bottled Muscatine 35-0 on September 23 in Iowa football action.

Cedar Falls opened with a 14-0 advantage over Muscatine through the first quarter.

The Tigers opened a towering 28-0 gap over the Muskies at the intermission.

Cedar Falls charged to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

