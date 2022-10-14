No mercy: Aledo Mercer County shuts down Toulon Stark County in defensive masterpiece 28-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Aledo Mercer County's 28-0 blanking of Toulon Stark County in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Golden Eagles fought to a 6-0 halftime margin at the Rebels' expense.

Aledo Mercer County thundered to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Defense ruled the first and fourth quarters as the Golden Eagles and the Rebels were both scoreless.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.