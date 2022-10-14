 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

No mercy: Aledo Mercer County shuts down Toulon Stark County in defensive masterpiece 28-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Aledo Mercer County's 28-0 blanking of Toulon Stark County in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Golden Eagles fought to a 6-0 halftime margin at the Rebels' expense.

Aledo Mercer County thundered to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Defense ruled the first and fourth quarters as the Golden Eagles and the Rebels were both scoreless.

The last time Aledo Mercer County and Toulon Stark County played in a 54-0 game on October 15, 2021. Click here for a recap

Recently on September 30, Aledo Mercer County squared off with Princeville in a football game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

