No mas: Galesburg clobbers Geneseo 28-7

Galesburg dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 28-7 victory over Geneseo on September 17 in Illinois football. .
Galesburg jumped in front of Geneseo 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Silver Streaks kept a 21-7 halftime margin at the Maple Leafs' expense.
The Silver Streaks' force showed as they carried a 28-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Silver Streaks authored an impenetrable defensive effort to blank the Maple Leafs in the fourth quarter.
