Never a doubt: North Liberty Liberty breezes past Clinton 42-7

North Liberty flexed its muscle and floored Clinton 42-7 at North Liberty High on October 21 in Iowa football action.
North Liberty darted in front of Clinton 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Lightning fought to a 28-0 intermission margin at the River Kings' expense.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.
The Lightning got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.
Last season, North Liberty and Clinton faced off on October 22, 2021 at Clinton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
