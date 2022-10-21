 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Never a doubt: North Liberty Liberty breezes past Clinton 42-7

North Liberty flexed its muscle and floored Clinton 42-7 at North Liberty High on October 21 in Iowa football action.

North Liberty darted in front of Clinton 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Lightning fought to a 28-0 intermission margin at the River Kings' expense.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Lightning got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, North Liberty and Clinton faced off on October 22, 2021 at Clinton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on October 7, Clinton squared off with Eldridge North Scott in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

