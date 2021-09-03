Nerve-racking affair ends with Lisle Benet on top of Moline 23-21

Lisle Benet broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Moline 23-21 during this Illinois football game.
The Maroons rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Redwings skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
Lisle Benet took control in the third quarter with a 16-7 advantage over Moline.
Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 10-7.
Lisle Benet drew first blood by forging a 10-7 margin over Moline after the first quarter.
Lede AI Sports Desk
