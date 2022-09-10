Nerve-racking affair ends with Erie E/P on top of Sherrard 35-28

Mighty close, mighty fine, Erie E/P wore a victory shine after clipping Sherrard 35-28 at Erie / Prophetstown on September 10 in Illinois football action.
Last season, Erie E/P and Sherrard squared off with September 11, 2021 at Sherrard High School last season. Click here for a recap
