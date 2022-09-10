 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nerve-racking affair ends with Erie E/P on top of Sherrard 35-28

  • 0

Mighty close, mighty fine, Erie E/P wore a victory shine after clipping Sherrard 35-28 at Erie / Prophetstown on September 10 in Illinois football action.

Last season, Erie E/P and Sherrard squared off with September 11, 2021 at Sherrard High School last season. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News