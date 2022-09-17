 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Muskegon Catholic Central grinds out close victory over Fulton 7-6

Muskegon Catholic Central didn't flinch, finally repelling Fulton 7-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Muskegon Catholic Central drew first blood by forging a 7-3 margin over Fulton after the first quarter.

The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Steamers inched back to a 7-6 deficit.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

Recently on September 2 , Fulton squared off with Savanna West Carroll in a football game .

