Muscatine trips Davenport West in tenacious tussle 24-18
With little to no wiggle room, Muscatine nosed past Davenport West 24-18 at Muscatine High on October 22 in Iowa football action.

The first quarter gave the Muskies a 7-0 lead over the Falcons.

Muscatine's offense darted to a 14-8 lead over Davenport West at halftime.

Muscatine's leverage showed as it carried a 21-15 lead into the fourth quarter.

Davenport West was unable to gain ground in the final period, as Muscatine cloned its points production 3-3.

In recent action on October 8, Muscatine faced off against Dubuque Senior and Davenport West took on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on October 7 at Davenport West High School.

