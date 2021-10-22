Muscatine trips Davenport West in tenacious tussle 24-18

With little to no wiggle room, Muscatine nosed past Davenport West 24-18 at Muscatine High on October 22 in Iowa football action.
The first quarter gave the Muskies a 7-0 lead over the Falcons.
Muscatine's offense darted to a 14-8 lead over Davenport West at halftime.
Muscatine's leverage showed as it carried a 21-15 lead into the fourth quarter.
Davenport West was unable to gain ground in the final period, as Muscatine cloned its points production 3-3.
In recent action on October 8, Muscatine faced off against Dubuque Senior and Davenport West took on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on October 7 at Davenport West High School. Click here for a recap
