Muscatine escapes close call with Bettendorf 37-34

Muscatine showed its poise to outlast a game Bettendorf squad for a 37-34 victory in Iowa high school football on September 9.

Bettendorf started on steady ground by forging a 14-9 lead over Muscatine at the end of the first quarter.

The Muskies' offense moved in front for a 23-20 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.