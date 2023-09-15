Muscatine grabbed a 41-21 victory at the expense of Dubuque Hempstead during this Iowa football game on Sept. 15.

Muscatine roared in front of Dubuque Hempstead 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Mustangs climbed back to within 27-14.

Muscatine steamrolled to a 34-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 41-21.

The last time Muscatine and Dubuque Hempstead played in a 42-31 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 31, Muscatine squared off with Davenport Central in a football game.

