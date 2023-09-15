Muscatine grabbed a 41-21 victory at the expense of Dubuque Hempstead during this Iowa football game on Sept. 15.
Muscatine roared in front of Dubuque Hempstead 20-0 to begin the second quarter.
Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Mustangs climbed back to within 27-14.
Muscatine steamrolled to a 34-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 41-21.
The last time Muscatine and Dubuque Hempstead played in a 42-31 game on Sept. 30, 2022.
Recently on Aug. 31, Muscatine squared off with Davenport Central in a football game.
