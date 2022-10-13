Muscatine blitzes Davenport North in dominating victory 41-13

Davenport North got no credit and no consideration from Muscatine, which slammed the door 41-13 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 13.
The Muskies' offense jumped in front for a 21-6 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.
The Muskies got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-7 edge.
