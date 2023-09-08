Morrison scored early and often to roll over Orion 40-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Morrison opened with a 6-0 advantage over Orion through the first quarter.

The Mustangs' offense pulled in front for a 27-7 lead over the Chargers at the intermission.

Morrison steamrolled to a 40-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Chargers rallied with a 7-0 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Mustangs prevailed.

The last time Morrison and Orion played in a 55-13 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 25, Orion squared off with Spring Valley Hall in a football game.

