Morrison gallops past Erie E/P 25-14

Morrison had its hands full but finally brushed off Erie E/P 25-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Morrison a 7-6 lead over Erie E/P.
The Mustangs opened a meager 13-6 gap over the Panthers at halftime.
Morrison darted to a 25-14 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
In recent action on October 7, Morrison faced off against Orion and Erie E/P took on Manlius Bureau Valley on October 7 at Erie-Prophetstown Coop. For a full recap, click here.
