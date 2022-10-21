Morrison gallops past Erie E/P 25-14

Morrison had its hands full but finally brushed off Erie E/P 25-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Morrison a 7-6 lead over Erie E/P.

The Mustangs opened a meager 13-6 gap over the Panthers at halftime.

Morrison darted to a 25-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

