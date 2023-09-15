Morrison grabbed a 32-13 victory at the expense of Erie-Prophetstown in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 15.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and second quarters.

Morrison moved to a 25-13 bulge over Erie-Prophetstown as the fourth quarter began.

The Mustangs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Morrison and Erie-Prophetstown played in a 25-14 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Erie-Prophetstown faced off against Kewanee.

