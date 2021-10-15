 Skip to main content
Morrison blazes victory trail past Port Byron Riverdale 34-14
Morrison blazes victory trail past Port Byron Riverdale 34-14

Morrison dominated from start to finish in a resounding 34-14 win over Port Byron Riverdale for an Illinois high school football victory on October 15.

In recent action on October 1, Morrison faced off against Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Port Byron Riverdale took on Erie E/P on October 1 at Erie-Prophetstown Coop. For more, click here.

Morrison jumped in front of Port Byron Riverdale 28-14 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.

