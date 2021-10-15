Morrison blazes victory trail past Port Byron Riverdale 34-14

Morrison dominated from start to finish in a resounding 34-14 win over Port Byron Riverdale for an Illinois high school football victory on October 15.
In recent action on October 1, Morrison faced off against Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Port Byron Riverdale took on Erie E/P on October 1 at Erie-Prophetstown Coop. For more, click here.
Morrison jumped in front of Port Byron Riverdale 28-14 to begin the second quarter.
Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.