Monticello pushes the mute button on Tipton 44-0

Monticello unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Tipton in a 44-0 shutout in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 17.
The first quarter gave the Panthers a 21-0 lead over the Tigers.
Monticello's supremacy showed as it carried a 44-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad could conjure any offensive magic in a stifling defensive second and fourth quarters.
