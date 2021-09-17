 Skip to main content
Monticello pushes the mute button on Tipton 44-0
Monticello unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Tipton in a 44-0 shutout in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 17.

The first quarter gave the Panthers a 21-0 lead over the Tigers.

Monticello's supremacy showed as it carried a 44-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad could conjure any offensive magic in a stifling defensive second and fourth quarters.

Recently on September 3 , Tipton squared up on Mediapolis in a football game . For more, click here.

